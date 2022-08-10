Vikings Reacts Survey: Preseason

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Minnesota Vikings fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Well, folks, Training Camp is just about over for the Minnesota Vikings, and the team will be playing their first preseason game on Sunday when they head out to the desert to take on the Las Vegas Raiders.

Since we’re on the verge of the preseason slate getting underway, it’s time to start gauging how everyone is feeling about the team as things start ramping up towards the 2022 NFL season. That’s why we’re giving you an opportunity to sound off in this week’s edition of our SB Nation Reacts for our favorite football team.

There’s just one question, and it’s a simple one: Do you think the Vikings are heading in the right direction?

Of course, if you’d like to expound on your answer, you can feel free to sound off in the comments below. We’ll have the answer to this question in a day or two, so stay tuned for that.

Thanks for participating, everybody!