Some thoughts on the Vikings’ first depth chart

We just got the first depth chart of the 2022 season for the Minnesota Vikings, and I wanted to keep the actual depth chart itself separate from any commentary on it in case people were looking for just the chart. But there are a couple of things that stand out, at least to me, at first glance. Just one person’s thoughts. . .your mileage may vary.

Offense

The battle for the backup quarterback spot hasn’t been decided yet, as the spot is listed as belonging to Sean Mannion OR Kellen Mond. I’m on the record as saying that the Vikings should really be giving Mond every opportunity to be the primary backup, but I’m guessing that this is one that’s going to go all the way down to the end of the preseason. If Mond can’t convincingly win the job. . .well, we should probably be worried.

As of now, if the Vikings were to keep six wide receivers, Myron Mitchell would be in while sixth-round pick Jalen Nailor and free agent signee Albert Wilson would be out. Mitchell has reportedly been having a very good camp, but there’s been some talk about Nailor as well. Nailor has even gone so far as to call himself the fastest player on the team. We’ll see about that.

Despite reportedly having some decent run in practice, Zach Davidson is currently listed as the No. 4 TE behind Irv Smith Jr., Johnny Mundt, and Ben Ellefson. Davidson is interesting because of his athletic abilities, but we still have to see if it fully translates after a rookie season spent on the practice squad.

Wyatt Davis is currently listed as the third-string right guard, Got a funny feeling that he’s not making the team.

Speaking of offensive linemen, Chris Reed, who has been getting some work at center, is listed as the primary backup at left guard while Austin Schlottman is shown as the No. 2 center. Read into that what you will.

Defense

The depth chart has Harrison Phillips as the starter at nose tackle while Dalvin Tomlinson and Armon Watts are listed as the starting defensive ends. I had just assumed that Tomlinson would be on the nose and Phillips would be at one of the end spots, but it appears I was incorrect on that.

Speaking of Phillips, the Vikings have four names listed behind him on the depth chart at nose tackle. I have no idea who any of them are, seriously.

Zach McCloud has been making a bit of noise as a UDFA at outside linebacker, but is currently listed as one of the fourth-stringers at that spot.

Camryn Bynum is currently listed as the starter next to Harrison Smith at safety, while Lewis Cine is listed as a primary backup. There’s still plenty of time for that to change and I’d be stunned if Cine wasn’t the starter before it was all said and done.

Special Teams

Not a lot of drama to be had here, for the most part. The only position that there’s any competition at is punter, with Jordan Berry and Ryan Wright vying for the job.

With Dede Westbrook not coming back, the Vikings have listed Ihmir Smith-Marsette as their primary punt returner with Jalen Nailor as his backup. Smith-Marsette didn’t return any punts last season. and he didn’t return any punts at Iowa either. Nailor returned all of eight punts in college and had no punt returns in his final season at Michigan State.

Those are my thoughts, folks. What do you think of the first depth chart of the year? Anything stand out to you?