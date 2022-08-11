Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 11 August 2022

Norske Thorsday, ladies and gentlemen! We’re almost through another week, and this week that means we’re that much closer to Minnesota Vikings football. How great is that, eh?

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

We used our SB Nation Reacts to ask you how you feel about the team as we get closer to the preseason opener.

The team released their first depth chart of the 2022 season. I looked over that depth chart and shared a few thoughts.

After that, Vikings Report with Drew and Ted talked more about the depth chart and Sunday’s game in Las Vegas.

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: