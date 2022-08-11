Vikings Depth Chart “OR”?

Hey all! Vikings Happy Hour is back and we’re stoked that our first preseason game is just around the corner, but first… Craig Peters, the senior editor for Vikings dot com wrote and published the first unofficial depth chart of the 2022 season. Most of the depth chart isn’t surprising, but there was a word used in an odd and unusual way. There were two positions with a capitalized “OR”. The first one was at quarterback, “Kellen Mond OR Sean Mannion” and at wide receiver, “Trishton Jackson OR Jalen Nailor”. Is this a cut line? Has the team signaled that they are only keeping 2 quarterbacks? Is Jackson ahead of Nailor when Nailor was the draftee? Interesting isn’t it?

The Minnesota Vikings will travel to play the Las Vegas Raiders. We don’t know how much the starters will play, or at least key ones like Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson. We do know, however, that rookies such as Andrew Booth Jr. and Brian Asamoah will get a sizable chunk of reps. Are they and the other rookies ready for the spotlight?

The boys are here and ready to break down everything leading up to the game this weekend. Plus, the hype around Christian Darrisaw and Greg Joseph. If you’re not fully in on Kevin O’Connell, Matt, Ryan, and Dave will explain why you should. So grab your Lake Monster beer and join us! Skol!

Discussion topics tonight for episode 059:

The first official unofficial depth chart was released by the Vikings.

Are you all in on Kevin O Connell yet? You should be.

Christian Darrisaw hype

Are you worried we’re jinxing Greg Joseph?

Rookie Roundup: any rookies catching your eye?

Who/What to watch for in the first Vikings preseason game.

