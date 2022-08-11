NFL Network schedule for re-broadcasts of Vikings preseason games

The preseason slate for the Minnesota Vikings kicks off on Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas as our favorite team does battle with the Las Vegas Raiders in a game that will be shown live on the NFL Network. If you should happen to miss the game live, the NFL Network will give you the opportunity to catch it at another time, or at the very least set your DVR for it or something.

According to the schedule on the NFL Network’s website, here are the replay times for all three Vikings preseason contests for this year.

Preseason Week 1 - Minnesota Vikings at Las Vegas Raiders

Original Broadcast - Sunday, 14 August at 3:25 PM Central time (LIVE on NFL Network)

Replay #1 - Monday, 15 August, midnight Central time

Replay #2 - Thursday, 18 August, 7:00 PM Central time

Preseason Week 2 - San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings

Original Broadcast - Saturday, 20 August, 6:00 PM Central time (local broadcast only)

Replay #1 - Saturday, 20 August, midnight Central time

Replay #2 - Monday, 22 August, 11:00 PM Central time

Preseason Week 3 - Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos

Original Broadcast - Saturday, 27 August, 8:00 PM Central time (LIVE on NFL Network)

Replay #1 - Monday, 29 August, 1:00 AM Central time

Replay #2 - Friday, 2 September, 7:00 PM Central time

Replay #3 - Sunday, 4 September, 7:00 PM Central time

I’m not sure why the Denver game gets an additional replay, but I’m not the one making the schedules.

Those are all of the replay times for the Vikings’ preseason slate, ladies and gentlemen. So, if you miss any of the live broadcasts, or if you’re outside of the local area in the case of the Niners game, you’ll still have an opportunity to see the action.