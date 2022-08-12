Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 12 August 2022

It’s almost here, ladies and gentlemen! It’s Friday, and in the case of this particular Friday it means we’re just two days away from seeing the Minnesota Vikings take the field for the first time since January when they open the preseason in Las Vegas on Sunday afternoon. Man, it’s gonna be nice to see that again, even if it is a game that ultimately doesn’t count.

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

Vikings Happy Hour is back, and they have their takes on the Vikings depth chart.

Here are all the times that you can catch replays of the Vikings’ preseason games on the NFL Network.

The purple are exploring the possibility that Kirk Cousins’ backup is not currently on the roster.

Speaking of Cousins, he was sent home from the facility on Thursday with an illness. Everybody panic! Or don’t, whatever.

Warren lets us know that the Vikings are looking into the possibility of trading for a center if Garrett Bradbury continues to struggle.

