Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 13 August 2022

The weekend is here, ladies and gentlemen, and with it our first opportunity of the year to watch Minnesota Vikings football! The team will travel today (Saturday) to Las Vegas, where they’ll take on the Raiders on Sunday afternoon. We’ll have threads for the game on Sunday and some preview stuff leading up to it, but here’s your usual Open Thread for the weekend,

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

Vikings Hot Takes look at players that are on the clock for the preseason opener.

Kirk Cousins has COVID. He won’t be playing on Sunday.

Mark has a mock for 2023 up for your reading pleasure, because why wouldn’t he? It’s August, after all. August of 2022, I mean.

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: