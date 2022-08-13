Folks, we are exactly twenty-four hours away from the return of Minnesota Vikings football. The three-game preseason slate will get underway for our favorite football team on Sunday afternoon as they head out west to battle the Las Vegas Raiders. We want to make sure that everyone can follow along with the action if they choose to, so here are all the ways that you can do that.

Television Info

Kickoff for this one is scheduled for 3:25 PM Central time from Las Vegas and it will be nationally televised on the NFL Network. However, be advised. . .if you are in an area that will be showing the game on a local channel, the NFL Network feed will be blacked out in favor of the local channel.

Here are all of the local affiliates that will be showing the Vikings broadcast, anchored by Paul Allen and Pete Bercich of the Vikings Radio Network.

KMSP (FOX/9 - Minneapolis, MN)

WDIO (ABC/10-13 - Duluth, MN)

KTTC (CW/10.2 - Rochester, MN)

KEYC (FOX/12.2 - Mankato, MN)

KVRR (FOX/15 - Fargo, ND)

KSFY (ABC/13 - Sioux Falls, SD)

KFXA (FOX/28 - Cedar Rapids, IA)

KCCI (H&I/8.3 - Des Moines, IA)

WLAX (FOX/25 - La Crosse, WI)

WEUX (FOX/48 - Eau Claire, WI)

KETV (ABC/7 - Omaha, NE)

If you live closer to Vegas, or other locations out west, here are the affiliates that will be showing the Raiders feed, which has commentary from Beth Mowins, Rich Gannon, and Matt Millen.

KVVU (FOX/5 - Las Vegas, NV)

KNSN (21 - Reno, NV)

KTLA (CW/5 - Los Angeles, CA)

KRON (MY/4 - San Francisco/Oakland, CA)

KTVX (ABC/4 - Salt Lake City, UT)

KGET (NBC/17 - Bakersfield, CA)

KTBY (FOX/4 - Anchorage, AK)

KATN (FOX/2.2 - Fairbanks, AK)

KHON (FOX/2 - Honolulu, HI)

Radio Coverage

If you have a Vikings Radio Network affiliate near you, you’ll have to check and see whether or not they’re carrying the game. My guess is that a lot of them will be but you never know how they do this with the preseason games.

If you have satellite radio, you can find the Vikings Radio Network feed on Channel 384, while the Raiders feed will be on Channel 88 (I know that the radios in some vehicles are limited on how high the numbers on the satellite radio go). If you’re using the SiriusXM app, the Vikings’ permanent home there is Channel 820.

Referee Info

For as much as it means for preseason action, the folks from Football Zebras tell us that the officiating crew for this one will be led by Clete Blakeman. Again, this is preseason for the officials as well, so I don’t think we can read too much into this.

Weather Info

Allegiant Stadium, aka the big Roomba, is technically an indoor stadium, but the weather in Vegas is going to be pretty toasty according to the folks from WeatherNation. Temperatures are set to top out at around 100 degrees under partly cloudy skies. So, if you’re going to be in Vegas for whatever reason, make sure you hydrate.

Betting Info

If you feel the need to bet on preseason games, you’ll want to know that our friends from the DraftKings Sportsbook have installed the Raiders as a four-point favorite for this one. They’re not expecting a lot of scoring, as the over/under currently sits at 36.

Streaming Info

If you’re in the local area, I believe that you can use the new NFL+ app to stream this contest. I haven’t used the app personally yet so I’m not 100% sure on how it works. If that doesn’t work, you’ll have to make use of some sort of streaming service that has the NFL Network in its library, such as FuboTV.

I’ll say the same thing about illegal streams that I’ve said for years: don’t. Or, at the very least, don’t be pushing them here. That’s the fast track to a ban.

That should be pretty much all of the information you need in order to watch Sunday’s preseason opener from Las Vegas, folks. We’ll have our Open Threads for the game ready to go approximately half an hour before kickoff, and we’ll likely be doing Open Threads for each half. . .we’ll move to quarterly threads when we get to the regular season. We hope to see you here tomorrow!