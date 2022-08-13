Report: Vikings to start Sean Mannion at quarterback against Raiders

With Kirk Cousins staying home from Las Vegas this weekend after testing positive for COVID, the Minnesota Vikings appear to have set their plan at quarterback when they face the Las Vegas Raiders in their preseason opener on Sunday afternoon.

Source said that #Vikings are expected to start Sean Mannion at quarterback in Sunday's preseason opener at Las Vegas. Both Mannion and Kellen Mond are expected to play plenty against the Raiders. Starter Kirk Cousins is out due to testing positive for COVID-19. — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) August 13, 2022

Per Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, veteran Sean Mannion will get the start tomorrow at Allegiant Stadium.

There probably isn’t a whole lot to read into this. . .as Tomasson’s tweet points out, Mannion and second-year quarterback Kellen Mond are expected to get plenty of playing time against the Raiders as the Vikings currently only have three quarterbacks on the roster.

Both Mannion and Mond are, reportedly, not doing a heck of a lot to impress the coaching staff and could be playing for a job over the course of this preseason. If they can’t show any real command of things over the next few weeks, the team might be forced to take a look elsewhere for someone to serve as Cousins’ backup this season.

Just one more thing to keep an eye on tomorrow when the Vikings take the field for the first time since January.