SB Nation Reacts: High confidence in the Vikings as the preseason continues

We’re going to get to see the Minnesota Vikings take the field on Sunday afternoon when they take on the Las Vegas Raiders. Before we see the team in action, we asked everyone how confident they were in the team based on what we’ve heard coming out of Training Camp and so forth. As it turns out, we’re back at the point we seem to be at this point every year.

According to our most recent survey, 88% of our respondents think that the Vikings are currently heading in the right direction. With a new regime in place on the Minnesota sideline, people are optimistic about the team’s chances for this year.

For those of you that have kept track of our Reacts results since we’ve done them, you know just how wildly they fluctuate based on the team’s performance week-to-week. I’m not sure why they do that, but I’m pretty certain that no team’s results jump around as much as ours do on a weekly basis. That’s something I might keep an eye on this year just to see if my thoughts on the matter are accurate.

Are you a part of the 88% that thinks the Vikings are currently moving in the right direction, folks?