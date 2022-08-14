Minnesota Vikings at Las Vegas Raiders: Key information and first half discussion

We made it, everybody! The first game of the Minnesota Vikings preseason is here, as they’ve made their way to the desert to take on the Las Vegas Raiders. This is the second game that doesn’t count for the Raiders, as they played in the Hall of Fame game a week and a half ago.

Here’s everything you need to know about today’s game:

Date and Time: Sunday, 14 August 2022, 3:25 PM Central

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Television Coverage: NFL Network nationwide, local affiliates as listed right here

Radio Coverage: Vikings Radio Network, SiriusXM Channel 384, SiriusXM App Channel 820

Line: Vikings +4, Over/Under 36

Chris’ Prediction: Chris predicts that Chris isn’t going to waste time predicting the score of preseason games

Three Keys

1) No injuries - As always, the most important part of any preseason game is ensuring that the team comes out without any significant injuries. This year is no different.

2) What are the quarterbacks gonna do? Kirk Cousins didn’t make the trip to Las Vegas, and the Vikings will be going with Sean Mannion at quarterback to start with Kellen Mond also seeing plenty of action. Neither of them have done a heck of a lot to impress in Training Camp so far. . .will that change today? Probably not, but it’s something we’ll be keeping an eye on.

3) How’s the defense looking? The Vikings are switching to more of a 3-4 look this season on defense under Ed Donatell, and this is going to be our first opportunity to see how any of the adjustments are going. It’s mostly going to be players at the bottom of the depth chart in this one, but we can still potentially get some idea about how the transition is going thus far.

Know the Foe: Silver and Black Pride

Twitter: @DailyNorseman

FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/thedailynorseman

As stated in the weekend Open Thread, we’re probably just going to do Open Threads for each half in this one as opposed to each quarter. We’ll get back to quarterly threads when we get to the regular season.

With that, if you’ll be watching the game, come on in and talk about it here! We’ll see you for the second half thread and when the game reaches its conclusion.