Vikings announce players that will not play against Raiders

With kickoff for their preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders approaching, the Minnesota Vikings have announced the players on their roster that will not be suiting up for today’s game. Here’s the full list, courtesy of the team.

4 RB Dalvin Cook

7 CB Patrick Peterson

8 QB Kirk Cousins

18 WR Justin Jefferson

19 WR Adam Thielen

22 S Harrison Smith

54 LB Eric Kendricks

55 OLB Za’Darius Smith

62 OL Chris Reed

78 DL Jullian Taylor

84 TE Irv Smith, Jr.

89 WR Thomas Hennigan

99 OLB Danielle Hunter

The list isn’t quite as long as I expected it would be, but there are a lot of pretty important names on it.

With some of the bigger names sitting this one out, players at the bottom of the depth chart are going to get an opportunity to make an impression. Which ones will do just that? We’re just minutes away from finding out.