Vikings announce players that will not play against Raiders

With kickoff for their preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders approaching, the Minnesota Vikings have announced the players on their roster that will not be suiting up for today’s game. Here’s the full list, courtesy of the team.
- 4 RB Dalvin Cook
- 7 CB Patrick Peterson
- 8 QB Kirk Cousins
- 18 WR Justin Jefferson
- 19 WR Adam Thielen
- 22 S Harrison Smith
- 54 LB Eric Kendricks
- 55 OLB Za’Darius Smith
- 62 OL Chris Reed
- 78 DL Jullian Taylor
- 84 TE Irv Smith, Jr.
- 89 WR Thomas Hennigan
- 99 OLB Danielle Hunter
The list isn’t quite as long as I expected it would be, but there are a lot of pretty important names on it.
With some of the bigger names sitting this one out, players at the bottom of the depth chart are going to get an opportunity to make an impression. Which ones will do just that? We’re just minutes away from finding out.
