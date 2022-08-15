U.S. Bank Stadium tailgating and you

We’re inching closer and closer to the start of the 2022 NFL season for the Minnesota Vikings, and for many fans it means the start of another important season as well.

Yes, it’s getting to be time for tailgating at the best damn stadium in the National Football League, U.S. Bank Stadium. The grills will be smoking, the drinks will be flowing, and everyone will be gathering in the spirit of camaraderie and celebration of another season of Minnesota Vikings football.

While tailgating is a fun activity that can be enjoyed by many, we should point out that it isn’t a free-for-all. There are several rules and regulations that apply to the tailgating lots, according to the Vikings’ team website. Here are some of the more important things to be aware of:

Grills need to be fueled by charcoal or propane. No open fires are allowed in the tailgating lot, which is probably for the best.

If you’re going to be serving alcohol, it is your responsibility to ensure that it is consumed by those of legal age only. Let me assure you. . .you don’t want to break this rule.

The maximum tent size allowed in the tailgating lots is 8’ by 8’, and it can’t impede the driving aisles in the parking lot or block any other parking spaces.

No glass beverage containers, and no large beverage containers such as kegs or “party balls” are allowed at the tailgating lots.

There are other things to be aware of as well, so be sure to check out the link to the team’s tailgating page above to make sure that you’re aware of them. Ignorance of the rules is not an excuse.

Tailgating festivities can get underway five hours before kickoff at U.S. Bank Stadium. Yes, that means that on days where games kick off at noon you can be out there at 7:00 AM grilling and chilling. Given that this is Minneapolis, “chilling” can take on a completely different meaning during the winter months when it can get quite cold outside. The best tip that I can give you as far as that goes is to be sure to dress in layers if you’re going to be out tailgating. After all, the average high temperature in Minneapolis in December is 29 degrees. . .that’s below freezing. You want to make sure that you’re protected from the elements as much as possible if you’re going to be out there before games start.

It’s also important that you have some killer recipes at your disposal if you’re going to be out partying before the game gets started. Celebrating is hard work, after all, and you need a full stomach to make it all happen. Here’s a recipe that I’m particularly fond of that can be prepared ahead of time and kept in your crock pot while you’re out at the tailgate.

Sloppy Joe Dip Ingredients: 2 pounds ground beef 2 diced bell peppers 1 diced onion 4 minced garlic cloves 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour 2 tablespoons brown sugar 2 teaspoons salt 1 teaspoon black pepper cayenne pepper (to taste) 2 cups chicken broth 1 cup ketchup 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce 1 cup cheddar cheese Preparation: Place ground beef, bell pepper, onion, garlic, flour, brown sugar, salt, pepper, and cayenne pepper in a heavy pot. Place pot over medium-high heat. Break up and stir mixture as it heats. Cook and stir until most of the moisture has evaporated and mixture is crumbly and begins to brown, about 15 minutes. Stir in chicken broth, ketchup, mustard, and Worcestershire sauce. Mix well and bring mixture to a simmer. Reduce heat to medium. Cook, stirring occasionally, until mixture is thick, about 45 minutes. Set oven rack about 6 inches from the heat source and preheat the oven’s broiler. Transfer mixture to oven-proof sauce pan. Top with 1/2 of the shredded cheese. Poke cheese down into the dip with a fork, stirring lightly. Top with remaining cheese. Place pan under broiler; broil until cheese is browned, and mixture is hot and bubbly, about 5 minutes.

And, again, just transfer it to your crock pot and transport it to the parking lots. Be sure to bring plenty of chips or crackers or what have you and chow down!

Those are some of the things that we want you to be aware of when it comes to Minnesota Vikings tailgating this season. If you have any other tips or tricks that you want to share, feel free to drop them in the comments section below to make sure that everyone else knows about them.

Happy tailgating, everybody!