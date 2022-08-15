Minnesota Vikings News and Links: 15 August 2022

Welcome to Monday, ladies and gentlemen, and the start of a brand new week here at your favorite Minnesota Vikings website. The preseason opener is in the books, and now the team is turning their attention to the San Francisco 49ers, who they will hold joint practices with this week in Eagan.

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

I won’t list all of the links to yesterday’s game here. You can easily find them on the front page.

We asked if Jaylen Twyman could make the 53-man roster after a lost 2021 season.

Our latest SB Nation Reacts showed some high confidence in the team going into the season.

Warren let us know what we can expect from the Minnesota defense this season.

Here are some players that saw their stock shift as a result of yesterday’s game.

