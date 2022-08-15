The Minnesota Vikings have traveled to meet the Las Vegas Raiders in their new digs. Football is back, even if it is only the first preseason game. Kirk Cousins sits home because he’s ill. No biggie because he wasn’t going to play much anyways for his protection. That gives Vikings fans a good chance to see Kellen Mond with the first team, right? Nope, Sean Mannion will be getting the start. Mond, Mond, Mond, are you not even good enough to surpass Mannion? This worries fans and tempts the football gods. This is because if Kirk Cousins is taken down due to serious injury, the promise of this season will be quickly wiped out.

What do you want to see during the game? What do you expect to see? Are there any positions you will watch? Darren and Dave will be going over some of the more interesting ones. Then, what about a competent backup QB? Is Mannion or Mond the answer? How about the offensive linemen protecting them? Are we going to see improvement in the team’s Achilles heel? Dave will explain how to watch them and find out. This will be the first pregame show of the Vikings’ 2022 season.

Darren Campbell and David Stefano are the Two Old Bloggers. Both started their public commentary on the Vikings two decades ago on various blogs. They now do it via live streams on YouTube and Facebook. We appreciate your team fandom and that you take the time to enjoy it with us.

Here are the themes for the show:

- #Vikings @ #Raiders what we’re watching

- Vikes’ backup QB situation? Panic?

- How to watch the O-line

- A special surprise segment

Join us for your Minnesota Vikings talk amongst Two Old Bloggers and join the conversation! Fan with us!!!