Winners & Losers

The Minnesota Vikings have finished their first preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders and things are coming into focus. There are players like Ed Ingram, T.Y. McGill, Brian Asamoah, Kene Nwangwu, and more who had impressive performances. Other players like Sean Mannion, Jesse Davis, Josh Metellus, and Troy Dye, not so much. Kellen Mond showed some progress in his development, but is it enough to win the backup quarterback job? On tonight’s The Real Forno Show, we will be discussing it in full!

Show discussion points:

- Winners and Losers

- What to make of QB2

- Kirk Cousins ranks 99th on the top-100 list

- What to do with the Vikings O/U win total bet?

Strap in and join host Tyler Forness and producer Dave live tonight!

