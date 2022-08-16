Vikings to get top FOX play-by-play team in Week 1

The Week 1 matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium is one of the premiere games of the season’s opening week, and it’s getting that treatment from the network that will broadcast it.

A press release from FOX has stated that Packers at Vikings will be featured as “America’s Game of the Week” for the opening week of the year, with the play-by-play being handled by the new #1 team at FOX of Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen.

Burkhardt and Olsen moved up the FOX hierarchy this offseason after the former #1 team at the network, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, moved to ESPN to be the new play-by-play voices of Monday Night Football. Burkhardt has always done a solid job in the booth, while Olsen has done a pretty good job since retiring from his NFL career to become a broadcaster.

For the Week 1 matchup, Burkhardt and Olsen will be joined by sideline reporter Erin Andrews, rules expert and former NFL official Mike Pereira, and reporter Tom Rinaldi.

I’ll be honest. . .I’m not going to miss Buck and Aikman all that much. Their move to Monday Night Football makes them more easily avoidable, which is nice. I’m happy that some of the other teams at FOX will be able to move up on the hierarchy as a result.