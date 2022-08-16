Vikings Cuts Pt 1

We know that the Daily Norseman’s Grand Poobah, Mr. Christopher Gates already covered this outstandingly, but he isn’t Tanishka. LOL.

Your Minnesota Vikings have complied with the NFL’s requirement to cut the roster from 90 players down to 85. According to reports, there were no big surprises. The Vikings released cornerback Tye Smith and waived fullback Jake Bargas, outside linebacker Andre Mintze, defensive lineman Tyarise Stevenson, and receiver Thomas Hennigan. Join Tanishka Mhaskar of Climbing The Pocket and Zone Coverage as she breaks it all down.

