Mike Zimmer lands on his feet

We haven’t really heard a whole lot from Mike Zimmer since the Minnesota Vikings fired him the day after the end of the 2021 regular season. However, he’s back into the world of football, landing on his feet in a place that you might not immediately think about.

Zimmer will be going to work for coach Deion Sanders at Jackson State University, where HBCU Gameday is reporting that he’s accepted a job as an analyst on Sanders’ staff.

According to Zimmer, Sanders played a huge role in his accepting the position.

“He can open up so many doors for these young men but I’m extremely impressed with the way he’s teaching them about life and not just football. And taking care of them, and talking to them about the real things that go on in the world and not the fluff stuff.”

Sanders has made a big splash in the world of college football since taking over on the Jackson State sidelines before the 2021 season. That includes enticing the nation’s #1 recruit in the Class of 2022, Travis Hunter, to eschew the bigger-name schools that came calling in favor of playing for Sanders with the Tigers.

Zimmer is best known for his coaching career in the NFL, but also spent plenty of time as part of the college game as well. He coached in the college ranks from 1979 to 1993, with stints at Missouri, Weber State, and Washington State, where he spent five years as the Cougars’ defensive coordinator before jumping to the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys. When he first got to Dallas, Zimmer was the defensive backs coach. . .where he coached Deion Sanders.

Good for Mike Zimmer for landing on his feet at a job with Jackson State and Coach Prime. I guess that whenever Deion calls, Zimmer really will pick up on the other end.