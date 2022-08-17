Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 17 August 2022

Yeah, you know what day it is. . .it’s Hump Day! We’re halfway through another week at your favorite Minnesota Vikings website, and we’ve got plenty of good stuff to share with you from yesterday.
- The Real Forno Show talked about the Winners and Losers from the first preseason game.
- ESPN has tabbed edge defender Za’Darius Smith as the team’s best potential bounce-back candidate for 2022.
- FOX will be sending their new #1 play-by-play team to U.S. Bank Stadium for Week 1.
- The Vikings trimmed their roster down to 85 players on Tuesday. No real surprises among the cuts.
- Vikings Daily SITREP talked about those cuts shortly after they were made official.
- Mike Zimmer has gotten himself a new job in a place you probably wouldn’t expect.
