Minnesota Vikings Reacts: QB2

The first preseason game is in the books for the Minnesota Vikings and the second one is rapidly approaching. The purple will take on the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday night at U.S. Bank Stadium, and that one will present another opportunity for clarity regarding the Vikings’ backup quarterback situation.

In Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders, it appeared that Kellen Mond took a pretty decisive lead over Sean Mannion in the battle to back up Kirk Cousins this season. But was it good enough to cement him as the QB2 on this year’s team? Is Mannion still the guy? Should the Vikings be looking at free agency and/or final cuts for their backup?

That's the question we're asking today in our SB Nation Reacts poll for your Minnesota Vikings.