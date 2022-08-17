Vikings help Trey Lance’s alma mater view joint practices with 49ers

With the Minnesota Vikings holding joint practices with the San Francisco 49ers this week, it’s been a bit of a homecoming for Niners quarterback Trey Lance. Lance, who grew up in Marshall, Minnesota and attended Marshall High School left the state to go to North Dakota State University, where he won two FCS National Championships and eventually wound up getting selected third overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Now, Marshall isn’t right next door to the Twin Cities or anything, but the Vikings are making it possible for folks from Lance’s alma mater to see this week’s joint practices anyway.

Nice — the Vikings arranged for a few buses to bring players from Trey Lance's alma mater, Marshall HS, to 49ers-Vikings joint practice tomorrow. It's about a 3-hour drive — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) August 17, 2022

According to David Lombardi, the 49ers beat writer from The Athletic, the Vikings have arranged for several buses to bring players from Marshall High School to tomorrow’s second joint practice session in Eagan.

Honestly, it’s a pretty nice gesture from the Vikings to do this for any player, let alone a visiting player. I’m sure that Lance is going to get an opportunity to spend some time with the young men from the Marshall High School football team before and/or after tomorrow’s session as the team prepares for Saturday night’s game at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Kudos to the Vikings for helping a bunch of kids get an opportunity to see a player that a lot of them probably idolize in a rare opportunity to do so.