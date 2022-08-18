Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 18 August 2022

Norske Thorsday, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Thorsday Open Thread here at your favorite Minnesota Vikings website. We’re just about 48 hours away from seeing the purple take the field again against the San Francisco 49ers, who they’re practicing against again today.

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

There’s a new episode of Norse Code for your listening pleasure as James and Arif gear up for the regular season.

Our latest SB Nation Reacts question asks about the backup quarterback situation for our favorite team.

Kirk Cousins dropped the f-bomb. That’s it. That’s the story.

We did another live episode of Vikings Report Rewind last night and completely went off the rails for a bit.

The Vikings are helping players from Trey Lance’s alma mater to view today’s joint practice session.

Warren talks about rookie Ed Ingram appearing to take the lead in the race to be the starter at right guard.

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: