Optimism or Concern? With Luke Braun

The Minnesota Vikings are back home after playing preseason game 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders, attended by guest Luke Braun of Locked On Vikings. He was also at Egan at the TCO Training Center watching the Vikings Training Camp prior to that. Now, we have him visiting the bar for Vikings Happy Hour. Is he full of optimism or concern?

From the Raiders to the San Francisco 49ers. The Niners are in town to practice with the Vikings ahead of their matchup in preseason game 2 at US Bank Stadium. It will be the first time for many fans to fill the stadium, do the SKOL Chant, and see the 2022 squad play. Luke will tell us what he is looking for. What are you looking for? Do you want to see the rookies continue to improve? How about Ed Ingram starting at right guard? How fast can Brian Asamoah hit a hole and swallow up a ball carrier? Will Kene Nwangwu and Ty Chandler continue to flash? How about the backup QB battle? It should be fun.

Skol!

Discussion topics tonight for episode 060:

Luke - Biggest takeaways from your time in Eagan/Training Camp

— Any fun stories or keynotes to mention?

Last Week’s Game:

- Round Robin - biggest takeaways positive (let our opinions lead the conversation but some possible talking points)

— Play calling/Concepts?

— Ed Ingram

— Kene Nwangwu/Ty Chandler

— Brian Asamoah

— Special Teams

- Round Robin - biggest takeaways negative/concerning

— Mannion

— Slow Start

— Penalties?

- Should we be encouraged or frustrated with Mond’s performance?

Any takeaways thus far from the joint practices

Next Week’s Game:

- Round Robin - what are we looking forward to seeing?

Wrap Up - What’s Luke working on?

-Tell us about The History Of The Minnesota Vikings project. [Found at Luke’s Patreon and Zone Coverage: Minnesota Vikings]

