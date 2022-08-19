Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 19 August 2022

We’ve made it to Friday, ladies and gentlemen. . .and for this Friday in particular, it means that we’re one day away from your Minnesota Vikings taking the field again. The joint practices with the San Francisco 49ers are in the books, and the two teams will take the day off ahead of their game on Saturday afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

Vikings Happy Hour tried to figure out whether or not we should be optimistic or concerned. We’re Vikings fans. . .we generally know which one is more appropriate.

According to Kevin O’Connell, Irv Smith Jr. is still on track to be ready for the regular season opener.

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: