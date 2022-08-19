SB Nation Reacts Results: Mond for QB2 in Minnesota

The results of our most recent SB Nation Reacts poll are in for your Minnesota Vikings, and those results shouldn’t come as much of a surprise.

We asked everyone who they thought should be the primary backup to Kirk Cousins for the Vikings, and second-year man Kellen Mond ran away with it, picking up 77% of the vote from our respondents. After his performance against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first preseason game, this shouldn’t really come as that much of a surprise. It looks like the Vikings are going to give Mond every chance to be the guy at this point.

Only 2% of our respondents believe that Sean Mannion is the best option to be Cousins’ backup this season. Again, not terribly surprising that Mond would win the day over Mannion, particularly after last week, but the low number is a bit of a surprise.

That means that 21% of the folks that responded to our poll think that the Vikings’ best bet is to go out and get someone that hasn’t been on the team all season to be Cousins’ primary backup quarterback. That would mean having to teach them a new scheme and everything else, but enough people are so thoroughly unimpressed with either of the current options that they feel that’s the best way for the Vikings to go.

Are you surprised by the low figures for Mannion and the relatively high number of folks that think the Vikings’ backup QB isn’t currently on the roster?