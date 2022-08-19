We’re a little less than twenty-four hours away from the Minnesota Vikings taking the field for their lone home game of the 2022 preseason when they host the San Francisco 49ers at U.S. Bank Stadium. We want everyone to be able to follow along with all of the action if they want to, and we’re going to put all the ways you can do that right here.

Television Info

Unlike last week’s game, this one will not be shown live on the NFL Network. The live broadcast will only be on local affiliates, which we will list for you here momentarily. If you’re outside of those local areas, the NFL Network replays of this one will happen at midnight Central time this Saturday evening (20 August) and 11:00 PM Central time on Monday (22 August).

Here are the local affiliates that will be carrying the Vikings’ broadcast of the game, with the play-by-play being provided as a simulcast with the Vikings Radio Network featuring Paul Allen, Pete Bercich, and Ben Leber.

KMSP (FOX/9 - Minneapolis, MN)

WDIO (ABC/10-13 - Duluth, MN)

KTTC (CW/10.2 - Rochester, MN)

KEYC (FOX/12.2 - Mankato, MN)

KVRR (FOX/15 - Fargo, ND)

KFYR (NBC/5 - Bismarck, ND)

KMOT (NBC/10 - Minot, ND)

KSFY (ABC/13 - Sioux Falls, SD)

KGAN (CBS/2 - Cedar Rapids, IA)

KCCI (H&I/8.3 - Des Moines, IA)

KPTH (My/44.2 - Sioux City, IA)

WLAX (FOX/25 - La Crosse, WI)

WEUX (FOX/48 - Eau Claire, WI)

KETV (ABC/7 - Omaha, NE)

If you’re farther out west, here are the local affiliates that will be carrying the 49ers broadcast, featuring Greg Papa and Tim Ryan.

KPIX (CBS/5 - San Francisco, CA)

KOVR (CBS/13 - Sacramento, CA)

KION (CBS/46 - Monterey, CA)

KSBY (NBC/6 - San Luis Obispo, CA)

KFRE (CW/59 - Fresno, CA)

KBAK (CBS/29 - Bakersfield, CA)

KLAS (CBS/8 - Las Vegas, NV)

KOLO (ABC/8 - Reno, NV)

KCVU (FOX/20 - Chico, CA)

KBVU (FOX/28 - Eureka, CA)

KMVU (FOX/26 - Medford, OR) [delayed til after baseball]

KTVZ (NBC/21 - Bend, OR)

KITV (ABC/4 - Honolulu, HI)

Thanks to the good folks from 506 Sports for providing those lists of affiliates.

Radio Info

If you have a Vikings Radio Network affiliate near you, you’ll have to check and see whether or not they’re carrying the game. My guess is that a lot of them will be but you never know how they do this with the preseason games.

If you have satellite radio, you can find the Vikings Radio Network feed on Channel 226, while the Niners feed will be on Channel 381 (I know that the radios in some vehicles are limited on how high the numbers on the satellite radio go). If you’re using the SiriusXM app, the Vikings’ permanent home there is Channel 820.

Referee Info

According to the folks from Football Zebras, the officiating crew for this game will be led by (Yo) Adrian Hill. Again, it’s the preseason for the officiating crews, too, so I’m not going to read too much into this.

Weather Info

Since this one is being played at U.S. Bank Stadium, the weather isn’t going to have any real significant effect on the game. I don’t know whether or not they’ll have the big doors open, either, as rain is forecast for much of the afternoon leading up to kickoff. The temperature is forecast to be in the mid-70s, which is decent enough. Thanks to our friends at WeatherNation for the forecast.

Betting Info

If you feel the need to bet on preseason games, you’ll want to know that our friends from the DraftKings Sportsbook have installed the Vikings as a 4.5-point favorite for this one. They’re not expecting a lot of scoring, as the over/under currently sits at 38.5.

Streaming Info

If you’re in the local area, I believe that you can use the new NFL+ app to stream this contest. I haven’t used the app personally yet so I’m not 100% sure how it works. If that doesn’t work, you’ll have to make use of some sort of streaming service that has the NFL Network in its library, such as FuboTV.

I’ll say the same thing about illegal streams that I’ve said for years: don’t. Or, at the very least, don’t be pushing them here. That’s the fast track to a ban.

That should be pretty much all of the information you need in order to watch Saturday night’s preseason action from Minneapolis, folks. We’ll have our Open Threads for the game ready to go approximately half an hour before kickoff, and we’ll likely be doing Open Threads for each half. . .we’ll move to quarterly threads when we get to the regular season. We hope to see you here tomorrow!