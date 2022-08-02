 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 2 August 2022

We continue on

By Christopher Gates
NFL: JUL 27 Minnesota Vikings Training Camp

Welcome to Tuesday, everyone! The Minnesota Vikings continue Training Camp at the Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center, and we’re here to give you a space to talk about that or damn near anything else. Yep, it’s your Tuesday Open Thread!

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

  • Cornerback Nate Hairston is no longer on the team’s Non-Football Injury list, as he was out practicing with the team on Monday.
  • New special teams coordinator Matt Daniels is putting praise on his kicker. No way that turns out badly.
  • Warren was at the team’s first padded practice on Monday and has a pretty thorough report on what he saw.

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:

  • No discussion of politics or religion
  • No feeding of the trolls
  • Leave the gender hatred at the door
  • Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
  • Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
  • No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
  • If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
  • While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm.

