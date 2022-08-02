Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 2 August 2022

Welcome to Tuesday, everyone! The Minnesota Vikings continue Training Camp at the Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center, and we’re here to give you a space to talk about that or damn near anything else. Yep, it’s your Tuesday Open Thread!

Cornerback Nate Hairston is no longer on the team’s Non-Football Injury list, as he was out practicing with the team on Monday.

New special teams coordinator Matt Daniels is putting praise on his kicker. No way that turns out badly.

Warren was at the team’s first padded practice on Monday and has a pretty thorough report on what he saw.

