Strategic Vulnerability Or Interest Generator?

Training camp is now started its second week for the Minnesota Vikings and we already have our first controversy. On Saturday’s public practice, the Vikings put a message on the video board asking that nobody record practice so their opponents don’t gain an advantage. Join Tyler and Dave as they break that down and early thoughts about training camp, including an early frontrunner for Mr. Mankato.

- Don’t take videos?

- Players are in pads for the first time.

- Who is in the running for the Mr. Mankato award?

