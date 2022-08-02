The Vikings’ New Regime has some Praise for the Old Regime- or at Least the Roster They Inherited

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated is doing the SI annual NFL training camp tour, and on Tuesday he arrived in Minneapolis to visit the Vikings training camp in Eagan.

After talking with Vikings’ staff, he came away with the strong impression that they were rather happy with the roster they inherited from the old regime. In particular:

The overriding thing I took from talking with people here is that the new guys really, really like a lot of what the old guys left for them on the roster, and in particular core players like Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, Dalvin Cook, Danielle Hunter, Eric Kendricks and Harrison Smith. And it’s not just that those guys are good players, but they’ve proven to be real program guys early on for new coach Kevin O’Connell and GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. Bottom line, this is no teardown, and the team-builders here believe they’ll have a really good locker room from the jump. - Albert Breer

I won’t quote the whole piece, but there are a few other players they’re pretty optimistic about too.