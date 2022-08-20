San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings preseason: Key information and first half discussion

It’s nearly time, ladies and gentlemen. . .we are half an hour away from kickoff at U.S. Bank Stadium between the San Francisco 49ers and your Minnesota Vikings in the purple’s lone home game of the preseason. Let’s give you all of the important information right here.

Date and Time: Saturday, 20 August 2022, 6:00 PM Central time

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Television Coverage: Local affiliates as listed here, NFL Network replays at midnight Sunday (a few hours after the game concludes) and 11 PM Central time on Monday

Radio Coverage: Vikings Radio Network, SiriusXM Channel 226, SiriusXM App Channel 820

Line: Vikings -4.5, Over/Under 39

Chris’ Prediction: Yeah, still not bothering with scores for preseason games

Three Keys

1) No injuries - The Vikings managed to get out of the preseason opener with minimal injury concerns, and that’s the most important thing about any game during this portion of the year. Here’s hoping that both teams come out of this one healthy.

2) Mond-mentum? - Quarterback Kellen Mond got off to a slow start last week against Las Vegas, but wound up playing a very good second half. Can he keep that momentum going in this one against a pretty good defense? This could be his opportunity to put the #2 quarterback job on lockdown.

3) Let’s get physical - The Niners are very physical in the trenches on both sides of the football, and that’s going to be a good test for the Vikings’ lines on both sides as well. Both lines played well against Las Vegas, but this is a bigger test, in my opinion. We’ll have to see how they fare in this one.

Know the Foe: Niners Nation

Twitter: @DailyNorseman

FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/thedailynorseman

Much like last week, we’ll have a new Open Thread come up during halftime. . .we go by halves during the preseason but we’ll be back to quarterly Open Threads for regular season action.

With that, let’s enjoy the action from U.S. Bank Stadium between the Vikings and the 49ers. Come on in and talk about the game with us, folks!

SKOLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL VIKINGS!!!!