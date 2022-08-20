Andrew Booth Jr. injured against 49ers

UPDATE: Booth has been ruled OUT for the remainder of tonight’s game with an ankle injury, but he is now back on the bench with his teammates, which is a bit of a positive sign.

The primary goal of every preseason game, as we’ve stated in this space numerous times, is to get through as close to injury-free as possible. As far as the Minnesota Vikings go, they may have failed in that task in preseason game #2.

Rookie cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. appears to have suffered a significant injury in the second quarter of tonight’s preseason game. He needed to be helped off the field and, according to the Vikings’ broadcast team, the injury was non-contact in nature, which is never a good thing.

You can see Andrew Booth Jr. (#23) stumble and suffer a non-contact injury upfield in the background here. Wasn't able to put much weight on his right leg as he was helped off the field: pic.twitter.com/DwlHvs9TtG — Nick Olson (@NickOlsonNFL) August 21, 2022

Booth was one of the Vikings’ two second-round picks in this past April’s draft, and missed much of the offseason program while recovering from surgery for a sports hernia that he had during the offseason. He was full go for Training Camp and was expected to be part of the mix to start at cornerback across from Patrick Peterson.

When we get an update on Booth’s status or the nature of his injury, we will update this story with that news. Here’s hoping that it’s not as bad as we fear it might be as things stand right now.