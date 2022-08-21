Andrew Booth Jr. injury: Vikings appear to dodge a major bullet

In the second quarter of Saturday night’s preseason loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Minnesota Vikings rookie cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. went down with a non-contact leg injury and needed the assistance of two trainers to get off of the field. Non-contact injuries are always a scary situation and usually result in the player involved missing a significant amount of time.

Thankfully, it appears that the Vikings have dodged that bullet with the Booth injury, according to Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.

Kevin O’Connell said Andrew Booth aggravated an ankle injury, but he said the #Vikings are hopeful they could get him back this week. — Ben Goessling (@BenGoessling) August 21, 2022

Per Goessling’s reporting, head coach Kevin O’Connell said that Booth aggravated an ankle injury that he was already dealing with, but the team was hopeful that they could get him back this week. That’s a pretty far cry from how things looked when Booth was getting helped off of the field at U.S. Bank Stadium last night.

Booth has already spent the majority of the offseason dealing with injury, as he missed much of the offseason program while recovering from sports hernia surgery. He’s been full-go for the preseason, however, and looked to be in a position to get plenty of snaps last night before his injury.

The Vikings didn’t really have any other significant injuries in last night’s game that I’m aware of. They appear to have dodged a major bullet when it comes to the status of their young cornerback, but if anything changes on that front we will update you as soon as we’re able.