Check out a new interview with Kwesi Adofo-Mensah

Even though Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has been the General Manager of the Minnesota Vikings for over half a year now, we still don’t really know a heck of a lot about him. However, today it appears we’ve gotten the opportunity to learn a little more.

A new episode of the Go With the Flo podcast, hosted by Folarin Okulaja, has dropped this morning that interviews Adofo-Mensah and talks about a lot of different topics. You can listen to the episode, which clocks in at around half an hour, on the Go With the Flo website or you can check it out in the embedded player below.

Or, if you’d like to see the interview in video form, you can check it out on YouTube.

The interview touches on Adofo-Mensah’s heritage (he hails from Ghana) as well as his time at Princeton and Stanford. It then goes into his time on Wall Street and then into his career in football. At the end, he gets into this year’s Vikings roster.

Okulaja is a Princeton guy, which is where Kwesi Adofo-Mensah did his undergraduate work before going to Stanford. So, this episode is from one Princeton guy to another, which is kind of cool.

Folarin has let me know that he has an episode next Monday that will feature Vikings’ owner Mark Wilf, so we’ll be sharing that one with you when the time comes as well.

Enjoy the Kwesi Adofo-Mensah episode of Go With the Flo, folks! Let us know what you think.