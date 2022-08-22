Minnesota Vikings trade for QB Nick Mullens

For most of the preseason, we’ve been wondering whether or not the backup QB for the Minnesota Vikings is presently on the roster. Today, we’ve apparently gotten our answer.

Trade! The #Raiders are sending QB Nick Mullens to the #Vikings for a conditional seventh-round pick in 2024, per sources.



A new potential backup for Kirk Cousins. pic.twitter.com/wZmYddMmay — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 22, 2022

Numerous sources, led by Close, Personal Friend of The Daily Norseman Tom Pelissero™, are reporting that the Vikings will be sending a seventh-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for quarterback Nick Mullens. It’s a “conditional” seventh-round pick, but the “conditions” are, apparently, that Mullens is active for one game for the Vikings. So, yeah, it’s a seventh-round pick.

Mullens has bounced around the league quite a bit over his career. He went undrafted in 2017 after a successful college career at Ole Miss and signed with the San Francisco 49ers. In 2018, he wound up starting eight games for the Niners with a record of 3-5. He didn’t appear in any games in 2019, but got himself eight more starts in 2020.

In 2021, he signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles but was part of the team’s final cuts of training camp. He then signed with the Cleveland Browns and wound up starting one game after the Browns’ top two quarterbacks (Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum) tested positive for COVID. He then signed with the Raiders this past April and is now on his way to Minnesota.

For his career, Mullens has played in 20 games with 17 starts. He has completed 64.5% of his passes and thrown 26 touchdown passes to 22 interceptions. For the “QB Winz” crowd, he currently has a record of 5-12 in his 17 starts.

I’m not sure what this means for Kellen Mond and/or Sean Mannion at this point. Obviously the Vikings aren’t going to be rostering four quarterbacks and you have to assume that Mullens is making the team at this point. That means that either Mond or Mannion is likely out, whether it’s before or after this weekend’s game against the Denver Broncos.

