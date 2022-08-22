Vikings release WR Albert Wilson, waive DL Jullian Taylor

While the trade to acquire quarterback Nick Mullens was the big move of the day for the Minnesota Vikings, they also made a couple of other roster moves.

Vikings released veteran WR Albert Wilson and waived/injured DL Jullian Taylor. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 22, 2022

Adam Schefter of ESPN is reporting that the Vikings have released wide receiver Albert Wilson and waived defensive lineman Jullian Taylor.

Wilson made a solid impression by catching both of the Vikings’ touchdowns in the preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders, but the team has enough young players at the wide receiver spots where he probably wasn’t going to make the team. Releasing him now gives him an opportunity to catch on with another team. As a veteran, he is not subject to waivers and immediately becomes a free agent.

Taylor signed with the Vikings this past April following three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. Because he was waived with an injury designation, if he goes unclaimed on waivers he will revert to the Vikings’ injured reserve list.

With the acquisition of Mullens, the release of Wilson, and the waiving of Taylor, the Vikings’ roster now sits at 84 players. That means they have four more moves to make before 3:00 PM Central time on Tuesday to get their roster down to 80 players by the NFL-mandated deadline.