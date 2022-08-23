Minnesota Vikings News and Links: 23 August 2022

The week keeps moving along, ladies and gentlemen, as it’s Tuesday here at your favorite Minnesota Vikings website. The purple made a little bit of news yesterday, and will make some more today as the roster needs to be trimmed to 80 players by 3:00 PM Central time today. After yesterday’s moves, they currently stand at 84.

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

The big story yesterday was the Vikings flipping a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Las Vegas Raiders for quarterback Nick Mullens to, presumably, serve as Kirk Cousins’ backup. If you want to hear the Raiders' perspective on the deal, our friends from Silver and Black Pride have you covered right here.

We gave you a link to an episode of the Go With the Flo podcast that features an interview with GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.

The crew from Climbing the Pocket talked about the backward steps some Vikings players took in the preseason loss to the Niners.

The Vikings also said goodbye to a couple of players yesterday. They released veteran WR Albert Wilson and waived DL Jullian Taylor (though Taylor will be on the team’s IR if he goes unclaimed on waivers).

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: