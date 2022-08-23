Play Bad, Get Replaced: Vikings Trade For Nick Mullens

On this The Real Forno Show , after a disappointing performance against the San Francisco 49ers, the Minnesota Vikings desperately needed to change the situation at backup quarterback. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah agreed and made a move, acquiring Nick Mullens from the Las Vegas Raiders for a conditional 2024 seventh-round pick. There were some major takeaways from the game, including:

- Vikings’ QB play has consequences. They found out as they got a new QB2

- Clarification on the offensive line

- Rookies shine

- T.Y. McGill stars

- Mr. Mankato?

- Patrick Jones emerging

