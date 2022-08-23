 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Play Bad, Get Replaced: Vikings Trade For Nick Mullens

The Vikings get a new capable backup quarterback when they traded for Nick Mullens. Many of the rookies have shined so far this preseason and Tyler has favorites. T.Y. McGill has been dominant and should be Mr. Mankato, but doesn’t qualify. ...And much more on The Real Forno Show. SKOL! 

By Luft Krigare
On this The Real Forno Show , after a disappointing performance against the San Francisco 49ers, the Minnesota Vikings desperately needed to change the situation at backup quarterback. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah agreed and made a move, acquiring Nick Mullens from the Las Vegas Raiders for a conditional 2024 seventh-round pick. There were some major takeaways from the game, including:

- Vikings’ QB play has consequences. They found out as they got a new QB2

- Clarification on the offensive line

- Rookies shine

- T.Y. McGill stars

- Mr. Mankato?

- Patrick Jones emerging

All of this and more tonight on The Real Forno Show. Strap in and join host Tyler Forness and producer Dave live tonight!

