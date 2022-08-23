Vikings Cuts Pt 2 | Vikings Daily SITREP

The Daily Norseman’s Christopher Gates has already touched on this, but Taniska Mhasker represented Climbing The Pocket doing the same

Your Minnesota Vikings have complied with the NFL’s requirement to cut the roster from 85 players down to 80. The #Vikings have waived TE Shaun Beyer and CB Harrison Hand. LB Ryan Connelly and WR Blake Proehl have been placed on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list. On Monday, the Vikings released veteran WR Albert Wilson and waived/injured DL Jullian Taylor after trading for QB Nick Mullens. Join Tanishka Mhaskar of Climbing The Pocket and Zone Coverage as she breaks it all down.

