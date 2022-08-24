Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 24 August 2022

It’s Hump Day at your favorite Minnesota Vikings website, everyone! We’re halfway through the work week, and there’s plenty to talk about when it comes to our favorite football team.

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

The Real Forno Show took a look at the Mullens trade, among other things: Play Bad, Get Replaced.

Irv Smith Jr. is still on track to be back for the season opener, as he returned to practice on Monday.

ESPN’s Preseason Power Rankings are in, and the Vikings are. . .well, they’re kind of low.

The Vikings made four roster moves on Tuesday to get down to 80 players.

The Vikings Daily SITREP talked about those roster moves.

The punting job for the Vikings is going to come down to a “punt off,” which will be held during Saturday’s preseason finale in Denver.

