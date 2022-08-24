Vikings Report Rewind continues Hot August Live

Starting at 7:00 PM Central time, Vikings Report with Drew and Ted continues its magical mystery tour of the month of August with another live episode of Vikings Report Rewind!

As always, you can either watch the show on the Vikings Report with Drew and Ted YouTube page, which will allow you to interact with the show (and make yourself eligible for some swag) or you can watch on the embedded player below.

We’ve got quite a bit to talk about on tonight’s episode. We’ll take a look back at the preseason game against the Niners and ahead to the finale against the Broncos on Saturday night. We’ll also talk about the trade that brought backup quarterback Nick Mullens to our Minnesota Vikings from the Raiders, some of the fallout that might result from that deal, and a lot of other things as well.

Also, we’re going to be doing a LIVE watch-along of the preseason finale against Denver on Saturday night! I’ll be putting the videos into the Open Threads for each half to let people watch and, hopefully, provide a solid alternative to the commentary that will be out there on the NFL Network and/or local network feeds.

With that, we hope you enjoy tonight’s LIVE episode of Vikings Report Rewind! Let us know what you think of the show in the comments or drop some comments on the show’s YouTube page that’s linked above.