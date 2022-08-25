Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 25 August 2022

Norske Thorsday, ladies and gentlemen! We’ve almost made it through another week here at your favorite Minnesota Vikings website, and things are currently a bit quiet on the purple front.
Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .
- Arif and James put together a brand new episode of Norse Code for your listening pleasure.
- We also continued with our live episodes of Vikings Report with Drew and Ted, where we talked all about what we’ve seen from the preseason thus far.
- Warren has taken a look at the Vikings’ Week 1 opponents, the Green Bay Packers.
Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:
- No discussion of politics or religion
- No feeding of the trolls
- Leave the gender hatred at the door
- Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
- Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
- No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
- If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
- While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm.
Loading comments...