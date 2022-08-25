 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 25 August 2022

Almost through the week!

By Christopher Gates
/ new
San Francisco 49ers v Minnesota Vikings Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

Norske Thorsday, ladies and gentlemen! We’ve almost made it through another week here at your favorite Minnesota Vikings website, and things are currently a bit quiet on the purple front.

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

  • Arif and James put together a brand new episode of Norse Code for your listening pleasure.
  • We also continued with our live episodes of Vikings Report with Drew and Ted, where we talked all about what we’ve seen from the preseason thus far.
  • Warren has taken a look at the Vikings’ Week 1 opponents, the Green Bay Packers.

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:

  • No discussion of politics or religion
  • No feeding of the trolls
  • Leave the gender hatred at the door
  • Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
  • Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
  • No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
  • If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
  • While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm.

More From Daily Norseman

Loading comments...