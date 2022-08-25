Vikings Roster Cut Predictions

The Minnesota Vikings have completed preseason games against the Las Vegas Raiders and last Saturday at home against the San Francisco 49ers. They have lost both, not that it matters much, but it is an opportunity for players to shine and make the team.

Vikings Happy Hour is back and we’re here to discuss the highs and lows of the most recent preseason game. We’ll touch on the new Vikings quarterback and if that spells the end for Kellen Mond and/or Sean Mannion in Minnesota. Also looking forward to the final preseason game at Mile High Stadium vs the Denver Broncos who can still have a solid performance and make the team.

So grab your Lake Monster beer and join us! Skol!

Discussion topics for episode 061 are:

- Recap last week’s game

- Is this the end for Mond and Mannion?

- Cut day next week, who can still make the team? (predictions)

- Surprise cuts?

- Surprise makes?

- Rookie Roundup: any call-outs?

Fan with us!!! The regulars: Matt Anderson @MattAnderson_8, Ryan Ortega @sportsguyry, Myles Gorham @MylesGorham85, and Producer Dave @Luft_Krigare enjoying another @LakeMonsterBrew. This is a @Climb_ThePocket & @DailyNorseman production. The show’s Twitter handle is @VikingHappyHour.