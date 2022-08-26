Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 26 August 2022

We made it through another week, ladies and gentlemen, and we’ve got Minnesota Vikings football tomorrow, too! How much better does it get than that? Not much, that’s for damn sure.

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

Vikings Happy Hour talked about their final roster predictions.

The Vikings won’t be signing J.C. Tretter to play center. But neither will anyone else, because he retired on Thursday.

We got hosed out of the “punt off” that we were promised on Saturday, as the Vikings released veteran punter Jordan Berry in favor of UDFA rookie Ryan Wright.

The Vikings don’t know. . .at least they’re telling us they don’t know. . .whether or not newly-acquired Nick Mullens will see the field on Saturday.

