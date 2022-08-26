Join our LIVE watch-along for Vikings preseason game #3!

The third preseason game has a tendency to be a little bit boring, doesn’t it? A bunch of guys that we don’t know that likely aren’t going to be on the team in a few days and announcers that aren’t terribly interested in what’s happening on the field anyway makes for a lack of excitement.

Well, we’re going to try to do a little bit to change that when our Minnesota Vikings face the Denver Broncos on Saturday night.

Starting at (approximately) 7:45 PM Central on Saturday night, Vikings Report with Drew and Ted will be doing a LIVE watch-along for the final preseason game in the name of giving you an alternative that’s more focused on what’s happening on the field and how it will affect our favorite team.

Now, we obviously can’t have the game streaming on our video feed while it’s going on. . .we don’t need the NFL kicking down anyone’s doors or anything like that. But because this game is going to be live on the NFL Network for most of the country, you’ll be able to use our commentary in sync with the action on the field to give yourself a different experience.

We’ve done this for a few regular season games already and it’s been a lot of fun. I’ll be embedding the video feed into the Open Threads for the game so you can have it up and running while you’re commenting should you desire.

We hope that you’ll join us for this Saturday’s LIVE watch-along for the final preseason game of 2022, and we hope that you’ll enjoy watching and listening to it as much as we’re going to enjoy doing it.