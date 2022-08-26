There’s just one more game remaining for the Minnesota Vikings that doesn’t count before we move on to the real thing against Green Bay on 11 September. That will see the Vikings make another trip out west to take on the Denver Broncos in the last opportunity for guys at the bottom of the roster to prove that they belong.

We want people to be able to follow along with the action if they want to, so we’re going to give you all the ways that you can do that right here.

Television Info

Kickoff for this one is going to be a little bit later, with kickoff slated for 8:00 PM Central time on Saturday night. Like the Vikings’ first preseason game, this one will be aired LIVE on the NFL Network unless you’re in one of the local broadcast areas. If a local affiliate in your area is showing the game, the broadcast on the NFL Network will be blocked out.

Here are the channels around the country that will be airing the Vikings broadcast, anchored by Paul Allen and Pete Bercich.

KMSP (FOX/9 - Minneapolis, MN)

WDIO (ABC/10-13 - Duluth, MN)

KTTC (CW/10.2 - Rochester, MN)

KEYC (FOX/12.2 - Mankato, MN)

KVRR (FOX/15 - Fargo, ND)

KFYR (NBC/5 - Bismarck, ND)

KMOT (NBC/10 - Minot, ND)

KSFY (ABC/13 - Sioux Falls, SD)

KGAN (CBS/2 - Cedar Rapids, IA)

KCCI (H&I/8.3 - Des Moines, IA)

KPTH (My/44.2 - Sioux City, IA)

WLAX (FOX/25 - La Crosse, WI)

WEUX (FOX/48 - Eau Claire, WI)

KETV (ABC/7 - Omaha, NE)

If you’re a bit farther out west, here are the channels that will be carrying the Broncos broadcast, anchored by Steve Levy, Chad Brown, and Ryan Harris.

KTVD (My/20 - Denver, CO)

KKTV (CBS/11 - Colorado Springs, CO)

KJCT (ABC/8 - Grand Junction, CO)

KTVX (ABC/4 - Salt Lake City, UT)

KWBQ (CW/19 - Albuquerque, NM)

KKTQ (ABC/16 - Cheyenne, WY)

KTWO (ABC/2 - Casper, WY)

KOTA (ABC/3 - Rapid City, SD)

KSFY (CW/13.2 - Sioux Falls, SD)

KPTM (FOX/42 - Omaha, NE)

Thanks to the good folks from 506 Sports for providing those affiliate lists.

Radio Info

If you have a Vikings Radio Network affiliate near you, you’ll have to check and see whether or not they’re carrying the game. My guess is that a lot of them will be but you never know how they do this with the preseason games.

If you have satellite radio, you can find the Vikings Radio Network feed on Channel 88, while the Niners feed will be on Channel 230. If you’re using the SiriusXM app, the Vikings’ permanent home there is Channel 820.

Referee Info

Per the folks from Football Zebras, the officiating crew for Saturday night’s game will be led by Clay Martin. Again, this is preseason for the officials as well so there’s not really a whole lot to read into this.

Weather Info

According to our friends at WeatherNation, it should be a nice night in Denver weather-wise. Temperatures at kickoff are forecast to be in the lower 80s and winds will be coming out of the southwest at around five miles an hour.

Betting Info

If you feel the need to bet on preseason games, you’ll want to know that our friends from the DraftKings Sportsbook have installed the Vikings as a 1-point favorite for this one. They’re not expecting a lot of scoring, as the over/under currently sits at 35.

Streaming Info

If you’re in the local area, I believe that you can use the new NFL+ app to stream this contest. I haven’t used the app personally yet so I’m not 100% sure how it works. If that doesn’t work, you’ll have to make use of some sort of streaming service that has the NFL Network in its library, such as FuboTV.

I’ll say the same thing about illegal streams that I’ve said for years: don’t. Or, at the very least, don’t be pushing them here. That’s the fast track to a ban.

Live Broadcast Info

As we announced earlier on the site here, we are going to be doing a LIVE watch-along on Vikings Report with Drew and Ted for this one that we will embed into the Open Threads. It will also be available on the Vikings Report with Drew and Ted YouTube page where you can interact with the show, send in comments and questions, and so forth.

That should be everything you need to follow along with all the action from Denver on Saturday night. Once again, we’ll have Open Threads up here for each half as we have for the first two preseason games. We hope that you’ll join us for all the action!