Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 27-28 August 2022

We’ve made it to the weekend, ladies and gentlemen, and we’ve got Minnesota Vikings football tonight! Yes, it’s the final audition for a lot of folks as the team takes on the Denver Broncos this evening at 8:00 PM Central time. But, in the meantime, here’s your normal Open Thread for shenanigans and chicanery.
Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .
- We let you know that we’ll be doing a live watch-along for tonight’s contest. It will be in the Open Threads for each half or you can go watch it on the Vikings Report with Drew and Ted YouTube page.
- Hey, college football starts. . .today! Mark has his first weekly look at players you should be keeping an eye on for future reference.
- J.C. Tretter said he reached out to the Vikings. The head coach and general manager said that was news to them.
- Is Three Deep v2.0 actually going to be a thing? K.J. Osborn is certainly pushing for it.
- We have all of the info for you about how you can follow along with tonight’s action from Denver.
Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:
- No discussion of politics or religion
- No feeding of the trolls
- Leave the gender hatred at the door
- Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
- Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
- No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
- If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
- While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm.
Loading comments...