 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 27-28 August 2022

It’s the weekend!

By Christopher Gates
/ new
San Francisco 49ers v Minnesota Vikings Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

We’ve made it to the weekend, ladies and gentlemen, and we’ve got Minnesota Vikings football tonight! Yes, it’s the final audition for a lot of folks as the team takes on the Denver Broncos this evening at 8:00 PM Central time. But, in the meantime, here’s your normal Open Thread for shenanigans and chicanery.

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

  • We let you know that we’ll be doing a live watch-along for tonight’s contest. It will be in the Open Threads for each half or you can go watch it on the Vikings Report with Drew and Ted YouTube page.
  • Hey, college football starts. . .today! Mark has his first weekly look at players you should be keeping an eye on for future reference.
  • J.C. Tretter said he reached out to the Vikings. The head coach and general manager said that was news to them.
  • Is Three Deep v2.0 actually going to be a thing? K.J. Osborn is certainly pushing for it.
  • We have all of the info for you about how you can follow along with tonight’s action from Denver.

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:

  • No discussion of politics or religion
  • No feeding of the trolls
  • Leave the gender hatred at the door
  • Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
  • Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
  • No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
  • If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
  • While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm.

More From Daily Norseman

Loading comments...