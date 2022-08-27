Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos preseason: Key information and first half discussion

We are just about half an hour from kickoff at. . .uh. . .Los Pollos Hermanos Field at Mile High or whatever they’re calling it now between the Denver Broncos and your Minnesota Vikings for the final preseason game of 2022! Let’s give you all of the information you need to be prepared for this one right here.

First off, once we get a feed for our live watch-along, which should happen at about 7:45 PM Central or so, I will embed the video here. It will also be embedded into the second half discussion thread. If you’d like, you can also view the video on the Vikings Report with Drew and Ted YouTube page so you can comment and interact with the show.

Date and Time: Saturday, 27 August 2022, 8:00 PM Central time

Location: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado

Television Coverage: Local affiliates as listed here, NFL Network for the nationwide audience

Radio Coverage: Vikings Radio Network, SiriusXM Channel 88, SiriusXM App Channel 820

Line: Vikings +2.5, Over/Under 3

Chris’ Prediction: For the last time, I don’t care about the score of preseason games and neither should you

Three Keys

1) No injuries - Once again, this is the single most important thing about preseason football. Pretty much none of the starters are going to see the field tonight, I’m assuming, but I don’t want to see any of the young men that are fighting for a spot on the team get hurt, either.

2) What’s happening at QB? - Is Nick Mullens going to play? Will Kellen Mond get the majority of the snaps to prove that he belongs? Why the heck is Sean Mannion still here? We’ll be getting the answers to all those questions tonight. Will they be the answers we want? We’ll have to wait and see.

3) Solving the punt return situation - We’re not going to get our “punt off” after all, but we need to figure out what’s happening when other teams punt the ball to us instead (which is something that should be happening with increased frequency this season). Ihmir Smith-Marsette still appears to be in the lead for the job but we’ll see if that remains the case.

Know the Foe: Mile High Report

We’ll have a second Open Thread up and running for you when we reach halftime. When we get to the first regular season game in two weeks we’ll go back to quarterly discussions.

With that, we hope that you enjoy tonight’s contest between the Vikings and the Broncos, and if you’re going to be watching or listening to our live watch-along, we hope you enjoy that as well.

SKOLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL VIKINGS!!!!