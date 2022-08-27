 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kevin O’Connell says that Bisi Johnson’s knee injury “didn’t look good”

But they’re waiting for more tests

By Christopher Gates
NFL: Minnesota Vikings OTA Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

During the first two games of the preseason, the Minnesota Vikings managed to escape with very few significant injuries. They had a few players leave Saturday night’s 23-13 loss to the Denver Broncos with injury concerns, but one of those injuries could potentially be a pretty bad one.

In his post-game press conference, head coach Kevin O’Connell said that wide receiver Bisi Johnson suffered a knee injury that “didn’t look good” to him, but that the team will be running more tests on Johnson’s knee before coming to any conclusions.

Johnson was injured on Ryan Wright’s 68-yard punt in the third quarter that was downed at the 2-yard line.

This would be a particularly bad turn of events for Johnson because he missed all of last season with a torn ACL as well. He provided some decent play in his first two years with the team, but now appears to be on the verge of losing a second consecutive season to a knee injury.

Once we get more word on Bisi Johnson’s knee injury, we’ll give you an update on his status. Hopefully it turns out to be one of those things that winds up looking much worse than it actually was, but Coach O’Connell’s words certainly don’t fill us with optimism about it at this point.

