Kevin O’Connell says that Bisi Johnson’s knee injury “didn’t look good”

During the first two games of the preseason, the Minnesota Vikings managed to escape with very few significant injuries. They had a few players leave Saturday night’s 23-13 loss to the Denver Broncos with injury concerns, but one of those injuries could potentially be a pretty bad one.

"Did not look good to me."



Coach O'Connell said Bisi Johnson will need to get more tests run on his knee before any conclusions are made. — Lindsey Young (@LindseyMNSports) August 28, 2022

In his post-game press conference, head coach Kevin O’Connell said that wide receiver Bisi Johnson suffered a knee injury that “didn’t look good” to him, but that the team will be running more tests on Johnson’s knee before coming to any conclusions.

Johnson was injured on Ryan Wright’s 68-yard punt in the third quarter that was downed at the 2-yard line.

Here’s video of Bisi Johnson’s injury — in the background of this highlight of Ryan Wright’s 69 yard punt.



Bisi is locked up with a blocker (near the “25” play clock) and they move across the screen before Bisi suddenly falls despite the Bronco easing up. Could be another ACL. pic.twitter.com/K5O2xer7XT — Krauser (@Krauserrific) August 28, 2022

This would be a particularly bad turn of events for Johnson because he missed all of last season with a torn ACL as well. He provided some decent play in his first two years with the team, but now appears to be on the verge of losing a second consecutive season to a knee injury.

Once we get more word on Bisi Johnson’s knee injury, we’ll give you an update on his status. Hopefully it turns out to be one of those things that winds up looking much worse than it actually was, but Coach O’Connell’s words certainly don’t fill us with optimism about it at this point.