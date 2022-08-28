Playing For Vikings Careers

The Minnesota Vikings are in Colorado preparing to play the Denver Broncos. The starters will again not play again in this preseason game as reported by the StarTribune, “Ten to 12 snaps here and there,” O’Connell said, “I don’t know how much it does for some of the veteran players who have played a lot of snaps in this league when we’re talking about a bigger picture.” So it will be down to everyone else playing for their Vikings careers, and maybe even bubble players on other teams. One of those players is Kellen Mond. He was selected by Rick Spielman in the third round of the draft last year. From that round, players like Chazz Surratt and Wyatt Davis appear to be in danger of losing their chances of playing for the Vikings. There are many who advocate keeping Mond as QB3. This is to see what one more year of development and cheap rookie cost can do. Hopefully, he can become a viable quarterback for this team, at least as a backup. Others advocate for more of a cut bait now approach, especially with the trade for Nick Mullens to back up Kirk Cousins. This will open his roster spot for a more productive and better potential player. Some suggest that Mond could be resigned to the practice squad. However, would he make it through waivers, especially with quarterback-starved teams that were high on him heading into the 2021 draft, or would he even want to? Kellen Mond can make this decision easy or difficult, depending on how he plays against the Broncos.

Darren and Dave will each predict their final 53-man roster. There are plenty of bubble players in question like Kellen Mond above, offensive tackle Old Udoh, and wide receiver Jalen Nailor, to name a few. Let’s see where Dave and Darren disagree and why. Do you agree or disagree and why?

Then the guys look at the game. Besides the bubble players trying to make the team, look at the known backups. How will Austin Schlottmann look at center? Is Josh Sokol worth further development? Can Jalen Nailor continue to return punts? Now that Ryan Wright has seemed to win the punting job, are all his holds for Greg Joseph sound and true? Will T.Y. McGill continue to stand out on the defensive line? Can Nick Muse make a case for himself to be the fourth tight end? Then there is backup QB play and much more, so enjoy the game as you watch these young men living their dreams.

Here are the themes for the show:

Theme #1: Does Mond have a future with the #Viking?

Theme #2: 53-man roster predictions

Theme #3: Looking at the #Broncos game

Darren Campbell and David Stefano are the Two Old Bloggers. Both started public commentary on the Vikings two decades ago on various blogs. They now do it via live streams on YouTube and Facebook. We appreciate your team fandom and your taking the time to enjoy it with us.

